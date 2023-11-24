NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,605 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 3.15% of NICE worth $413,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 75,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 14.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 778,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,764,000 after purchasing an additional 142,735 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. boosted its position in NICE by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 50,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $194.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.80. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $231.54.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.00 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

