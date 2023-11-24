Nicolae Stanca Sells 4,635 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total transaction of C$73,932.42.

TSE:ELD traded up C$0.15 on Friday, reaching C$16.26. 226,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,114. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$9.64 and a 1-year high of C$16.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.21. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of C$329.04 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.7289675 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELD. Stifel Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.10.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

