NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.31. 4,989,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 50,102,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NIO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.11.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative return on equity of 94.92% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIO by 1,182.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIO by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

