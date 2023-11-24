NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Position Increased by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NiSource by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NiSource by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,656,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,597,000 after buying an additional 294,227 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NiSource by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,520,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,025,000 after buying an additional 8,569,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,071,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,512,000 after buying an additional 3,681,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

