Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.76. Approximately 979,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,241,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Nordstrom Stock Up 6.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In other news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 70.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,866,000 after buying an additional 3,556,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 361.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,555,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,459 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5,447.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,514 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,437 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

