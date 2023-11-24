Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.46

Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.46 and traded as high as $10.92. Northern Star Investment Corp. III shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 395 shares.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46.

Institutional Trading of Northern Star Investment Corp. III

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 93.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $645,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. 26.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

