Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2,637.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,982 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.04. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.93%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

