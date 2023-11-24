Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,608,673 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 130,020 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.06% of Ross Stores worth $404,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,866,163.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,866,163.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ROST opened at $130.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

