Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,526,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,836 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.10% of Otis Worldwide worth $402,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.4% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.3% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.0 %

OTIS stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average of $84.02. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

