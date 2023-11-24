Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,578,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 156,397 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.82% of TE Connectivity worth $361,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $131.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $111.94 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Truist Financial cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

