Northern Trust Corp Has $320.55 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,709,690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 72,453 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.08% of Illumina worth $320,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Illumina

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $97.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.