Northern Trust Corp Purchases 18,810 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,312,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.30% of Cardinal Health worth $313,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 110.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $692,000. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

CAH opened at $105.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.05. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $106.35.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 327.87%.

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

