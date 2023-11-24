Northern Trust Corp Sells 102,135 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,966,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 102,135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $329,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $135.72 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

