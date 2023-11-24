Northern Trust Corp Sells 287,565 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,915,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,565 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.77% of Moderna worth $354,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 8,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 1.3 %

MRNA stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.02.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,997,209 shares in the company, valued at $230,597,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,997,209 shares in the company, valued at $230,597,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,665 shares of company stock worth $14,363,318. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

