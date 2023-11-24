Northern Trust Corp Sells 449,615 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,034,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 449,615 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $355,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,696,000 after purchasing an additional 69,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,908,000 after buying an additional 487,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,446,000 after buying an additional 277,337 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,050,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,359,000 after purchasing an additional 123,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $101.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average of $86.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

