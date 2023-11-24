Northern Trust Corp Sells 53,104 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 962,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,104 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.88% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $355,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 114,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,320,000 after purchasing an additional 41,931 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,823.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 948,609 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.58.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ODFL opened at $403.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.49 and a 52 week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

