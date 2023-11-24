Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,916,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,856 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.08% of VICI Properties worth $343,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 16.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 477,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 66,152 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 23.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 629,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after buying an additional 16,758 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 18.6% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 454,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VICI. JMP Securities dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on VICI

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.