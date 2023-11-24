NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors trimmed its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 2.15% of NVR worth $444,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in NVR by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $6,222.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,914.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,031.06. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,412.79 and a 52-week high of $6,525.00.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $118.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $55,267,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,292.47, for a total transaction of $9,438,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,647,361.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,213 shares of company stock worth $50,089,830. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

