O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Acquires 56,490 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1,027.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,990 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,490 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 3.8% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.01, for a total value of $9,467,322.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,448 shares of company stock worth $85,013,020. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded down $4.11 on Friday, reaching $337.38. 3,394,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,018,482. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.38 and a 12 month high of $342.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

