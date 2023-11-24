O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,462 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.56. 1,376,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,099,353. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $55.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 13,971 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $742,418.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,246 shares of company stock worth $20,793,807. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.