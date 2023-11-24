O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Acquires 904 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.82. 98,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,846. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.51. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on INSP. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.