O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,000. Datadog accounts for 0.8% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.69. 612,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,838,617. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -934.34, a PEG ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $1,083,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,243,064.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,243,064.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,450 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $813,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,338 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,532.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,322 shares of company stock valued at $52,283,433 in the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

