O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. e.l.f. Beauty accounts for about 0.3% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $102,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 791,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 596,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 962.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 501,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,273,000 after acquiring an additional 454,186 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,420,138.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,478,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,420,138.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,478,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $174,279.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,440.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,741 shares of company stock worth $13,483,075 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.3 %

ELF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.41. The stock had a trading volume of 196,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,878. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.