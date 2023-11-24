O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ryanair by 5,957.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1,448.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,027,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after buying an additional 961,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 315,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,882 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $116.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,529. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $118.02. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.90.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

