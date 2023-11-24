O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 294,644 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 294,644 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,000. American Airlines Group comprises about 1.1% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,812,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,132,012. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.58. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Airlines Group

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.