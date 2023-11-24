O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,105 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 352.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at $1,441,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 51,977 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 18.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in GitLab by 128.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GTLB shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on GitLab from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 305,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,648.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 701,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,216,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Price Performance

GTLB remained flat at $46.84 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 0.19. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $58.70.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

