O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,984 Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Terex by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 410,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Terex by 854.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 102,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Terex by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,478,000 after acquiring an additional 67,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.92.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 95,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,434. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,130 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $50,070.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,230.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,230.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julie A. Beck bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,033.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $437,344 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

