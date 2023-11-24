O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Buys 218,849 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 206.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,849 shares during the quarter. ON makes up 2.3% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of ON worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of ON by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in ON by 379.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,660,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,600,000 after buying an additional 2,897,032 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ON by 1,022.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,332,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,442 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of ON by 2,918.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,844,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,100 shares in the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Performance

ON stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. 674,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,269,552. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 98.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON

ON Company Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.