O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,775,000 after buying an additional 51,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 849,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 98,435 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KNSL stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $365.75. 20,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.90. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.90 and a fifty-two week high of $457.73.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.79%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at $444,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at $105,145,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,579 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KNSL

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.