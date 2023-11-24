O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Braze by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Braze by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Braze by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Braze by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.74.

BRZE traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,671. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.01. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.35.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. Analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $211,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,542 shares in the company, valued at $9,030,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $211,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,030,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $108,927.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,567 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,433 over the last 90 days. 26.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

