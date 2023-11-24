O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 11,633 Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Toast by 2,196.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 95.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. 1,255,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,262,184. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.00.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $1,172,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,704.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $5,072,068.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $1,172,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,704.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 402,322 shares of company stock worth $7,938,852. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

