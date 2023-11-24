O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 14,521 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,773. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

