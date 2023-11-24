O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 727,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,625. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.19. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $46.71.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

