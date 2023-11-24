O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in monday.com by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Stock Performance

MNDY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.31. 97,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.26. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $94.76 and a twelve month high of $189.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on monday.com from $211.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on monday.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.69.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

