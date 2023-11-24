O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Has $300,000 Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,435 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 14.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Samsara by 3,665.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Samsara stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 541,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,744. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $32.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.69 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, September 15th. FBN Securities began coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 77,952 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,011,161.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,276,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Bicket sold 77,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $2,011,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,276,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 77,960 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,011,368.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,040 shares in the company, valued at $32,741,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,564,188 shares of company stock worth $68,796,132 over the last three months. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

