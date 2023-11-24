O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Has $847,000 Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 57.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,659 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.22. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,083 shares of company stock worth $1,576,281. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.90.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

