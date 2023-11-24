O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 505.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,833 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 13.1% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $61,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.83. The company had a trading volume of 46,954,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,371,891. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $756.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.87.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

