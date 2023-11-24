O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 473 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. Booking makes up 0.3% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 503.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after acquiring an additional 157,518 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG stock traded down $16.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,113.65. The stock had a trading volume of 61,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,569. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,001.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,904.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $108.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,907.38 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,959 shares of company stock valued at $15,212,374. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Melius started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

