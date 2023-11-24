O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $201,000 in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCOR. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $198,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,939.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $6,513,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,434,766.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $198,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,939.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 385,768 shares of company stock worth $25,085,293. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCOR traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 116,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

