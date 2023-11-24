O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $264,000 in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 44.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $57.01. 51,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,755. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $67.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.47.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

