O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $275,000 in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,203,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,336,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ATI by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth about $49,299,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 1,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after buying an additional 662,166 shares during the last quarter.

In other ATI news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $120,062.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Shares of ATI stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,388. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $27.97 and a one year high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

