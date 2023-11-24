O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $283,000 in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 45.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPX Technologies stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,681. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 132.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $91.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $448.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $437,262.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,848 shares of company stock worth $469,615 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

