O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $359,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 107.7% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.54.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $972.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,006. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $599.42 and a one year high of $1,013.08. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $877.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $861.91.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $35.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,242,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total transaction of $482,815.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,990,552.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,141 shares of company stock valued at $95,297,122. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

