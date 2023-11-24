O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $730,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,037,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 31.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,664,000 after purchasing an additional 855,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,532,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,861,000 after acquiring an additional 620,592 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 1.4 %

EXAS traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.30. The stock had a trading volume of 150,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,474. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXAS. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

