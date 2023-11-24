O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 26.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at $1,763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,370,000 after buying an additional 51,487 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in ASML by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 26.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $770.17.

ASML Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ASML traded up $6.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $691.00. 221,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,318. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $614.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $664.30. The stock has a market cap of $272.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $529.01 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

