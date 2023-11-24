O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New $304,000 Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after purchasing an additional 444,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 10,447.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,897,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,486,000 after acquiring an additional 963,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,992,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,080,000 after purchasing an additional 325,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYCB remained flat at $9.13 during trading hours on Friday. 850,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,763,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

