O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New $553,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,632,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,620,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,235,000 after buying an additional 274,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $411.40. 379,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,483. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.28. The company has a market capitalization of $385.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

