O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New $615,000 Investment in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oscar Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Oscar Health stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.54. 281,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 37.51%. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $33,356.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at $302,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $33,356.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at $302,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 22,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $139,306.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,691 shares of company stock worth $3,956,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

