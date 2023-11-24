O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New $811,000 Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 373.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 635.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,250,277. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on U. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

In other news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 25,768 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,455,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 25,768 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,030,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 968,337 shares of company stock worth $28,155,257. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

