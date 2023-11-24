O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRS. State Street Corp grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after acquiring an additional 883,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,635,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,328,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,014,000 after buying an additional 368,093 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CRS traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $68.51. 48,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,290. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $72.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average is $59.04.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRS. Northcoast Research began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Get Our Latest Report on CRS

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $84,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $84,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,006.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,518 shares of company stock valued at $433,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.